BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ highest court will hear an appeal by Lindsay Clancy’s defense team at the beginning of 2027.

They’re pushing for the case against her to be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

The lower court judge overseeing Clancy’s case recently denied the defense’s motion to dismiss.

The full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear Clancy’s appeal in January, just two months before her retrial is set to begin.

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