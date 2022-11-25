LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.

In a joint statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police Chief Rainsford Deware said the examination concluded that the head injury was indeed from blunt impact forces, rather than from having been shot.

On Friday, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in Superior Court on a charge of attempted murder for shooting Carlos Quintong, age 44, in Brookline. Gagnon was held on preventative detention with no bail, and he retains the right to request a bail hearing at a later date. A later status hearing will be scheduled by the Court in the ordinary course of scheduling.

The investigation into the connection between Mr. Prest’s death and the shooting of Carlos Quintong in Brookline continues. Investigators are continuing their inquiries today and throughout this weekend, and anyone with information about these events of November 23, 2022, is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)