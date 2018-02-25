Olympians to visit to Boston to encourage kids to exercise

BOSTON (AP) — A pair of Olympic athletes are coming to Boston to help a group of elementary school students get fit.

World champion track athlete Lolo Jones and 2012 Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Jordan Burroughs are scheduled to visit the Michael J. Perkins Elementary School in South Boston on Tuesday to help emphasize the importance of daily exercise for academic and health reasons.

Jones and Burroughs will speak with the students and engage in a morning workout with them.

The Olympic visit is a sponsored by athletic shoe company Asics and Phit America, the physical activity nonprofit.

They are providing financial assistance to help start The Morning Mile program at the school, which is a way for children and their parents to exercise daily before school.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)