GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown on Route 95 just after midnight early Thursday.

Officials say an investigation found that a tractor-trailer driver rear-ended a box truck that had been pulled over in the breakdown lane. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries and died as a result.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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