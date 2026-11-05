GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown on Route 95 just after midnight early Thursday.

Officials say an investigation found that a tractor-trailer driver rear-ended a box truck that had been pulled over in the breakdown lane. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries and died as a result.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)