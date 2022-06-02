AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, who has helped drive a dramatic rise in the school’s academic profile in his decade on the job, announced Thursday that he will retire next June.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chancellor of this great university,” Subbaswamy said in a statement released by the university. “I will forever treasure the support and friendship of the faculty, staff, students and alumni whom I’ve come to know over the past decade and am grateful for all that we have accomplished together.”

Since he arrived on campus in July 2012, the university’s graduation rate has improved, the student body has become more diverse, innovative research has increased, and fundraising has reached record levels, according to the statement.

“Chancellor Subbaswamy’s leadership of UMass Amherst over the last decade has been truly extraordinary by any measure,” UMass President Marty Meehan said. “The university has grown in impact and national stature under his skillful guidance, while he has always remained focused on student success.”

Subbaswamy said he won’t let up in his final year.

“Over the next year, I will remain focused on fulfilling our mission as the flagship campus of the commonwealth,” he said.

Subbaswamy, a physicist, has degrees from Bangalore and Delhi universities in India and a doctorate from Indiana University. Prior to UMass, he was provost at the University of Kentucky, and previously worked at Indiana, the University of Miami and the University of California, Irvine.

UMass Amherst has more than 32,000 total undergraduate and graduate students.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)