WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Wilmington has turned her passion for baking into a thriving business, selling homemade goods to hungry customers straight from a shed in her driveway.

Zohar Kafri Shushan created the Bread Shed, small structure transformed into an inviting bakery storefront painted in hot pink. People have been lining up around the block to taste her treats.

“I always loved baking, and once I became a single mom, I was working full-time, I was looking for another way to make more income, and I went through the process in my town Wilmington to get a residential kitchen permit to be able to sell,” said Shushan. “It’s been a journey, a lot of learning curves, but we’re here.”

From those simple beginnings, Shushan parlayed the idea into the Bread Shed – baking and selling everything from cookies, bagels, and bread herself.

“The reason I think this became such a great success is because of the community here in Wilmington,” she said. “People showed up every weekend. It started a little bit, but then it grew to something i can’t even imagine.”

Shushan said her long-term goal is to eventually open her own cafe, and is encouraging others to pursue their dreams.

“People should think about their circumstances and not let that stop them,” she said. “One, do believe in yourself. Two, follow the rules, because there are rules and regulations in this business at least, and have fun with it.”

Shushan said part of her motivation to open the Bread Shed was to teach her daughter about entrepreneurship.

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