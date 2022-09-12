NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman is facing kidnapping charges after she allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Nashua, New Hampshire while playing with friends.

According to Nashua Police, they received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 about a missing girl from her mother, who said she didn’t return home after playing with friends in the neighborhood.

About 40 minutes later, they received a call from a concerned resident about a “suspicious adult female and a juvenile” walking in the Gendron Street area in Nashua. Officers responded and found Gabrielle Belanger, 22, of no fixed address, and the missing girl.

Police later determined that Belanger, who did not know the girl, took her to a football game at Stellos Stadium. During a distraction at the game, Belanger took the girl away from the area before police arrived.

Detectives who investigated the case said that the girl was physically unharmed and returned home. After the investigation, police took Belanger into custody and charged her with Kidnapping, a charge which carries a sentence of up to seven years in State Prison.

Belanger is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections ahead of her Sept. 12 arraignment.

