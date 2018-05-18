Locals from Massachusetts take in royal wedding excitement in England

WINDSOR, England (WHDH) — People from all over the world have already packed the streets around Windsor Castle ahead of Saturday’s royal wedding and some of the well-wishers are from Massachusetts.

Hillary Hughes, who is from Winchester, said she was in England when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged. She told 7News she knew she had to plan a return trip to for their wedding.

“It’s a really celebratory, wonderful mood,” said Hughes.

Charlotte Keefer, of Scituate, came to England to visit her son, who works just across the river at Eton College.

“My son and daughter-in-law live right down the street so I thought I would kill two birds with one stone and visit them and take part in the festivities,” said Keefer.

For New Englanders who usually hear about the royal family from afar, this week has offered a unique up-close look.

