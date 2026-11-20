HAMDEN, C.T. (WHDH) – Quinnipiac University has reopened following a partial lockdown Thursday night over a possible gunman on campus.

“Please stay inside there are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come,” the alert issued at 9:08 p.m. read.

At 10:34 p.m., the University issued an additional alert saying the lockdown had been partially lifted, writing, “The lockdown has been lifted for York Hill and North Haven campuses. The lockdown remains in effect for the Mount Carmel Campus. Do not return to the Mount Carmel Campus until after the lockdown has been lifted. We’ll provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Quinnipiac University said classes will be canceled Friday, and counselors will be available to students in person and via Zoom on the Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses starting at 9 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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