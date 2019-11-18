Logan Airport officials: Express Bus users can skip to head of TSA lines for holiday travel

Transportation experts are predicting nearly 1 million people to pass through Logan Airport this Thanksgiving, and state officials are letting people who use Massport buses skip to the front of the line.

The passengers heading through Logan will be part of more than 55 million people traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the American Automobile Associaiton.

“To put that in perspective that’s the 11th straight year of travel forecast increase that we’re predicting,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast.

Because of the crush, Massport officials said they’re encouraging travelers to use public transportation — and passengers on the Logan Express Bus to the airport will receive tickets to skip to the front of the TSA line.

“If you’re going to use Logan we want you to be able to travel here safely and efficiently and have a great experience,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland.

Massport Director of Aviation said the weather should give passengers a break, with no snow predicted. And he said employees would be assisting passengers throughout the airport’s terminals, although officials said travelers should arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

“We hope everybody enjoys your travel, we’ll make it as easy and as smooth as possible,” Freni said. “Certainly as safe as possible.”

