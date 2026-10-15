The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial answered questions about the case for the first time about what occurred during the seven days of deliberations that eventually led to the judge delcaring a mistrial.

Michael Desronvil was the only juror out of 12 who believed Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three children at her Duxbury home in 2023. He sat down with Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany for an exclusive interview to speak about the heated moments in the deliberation room, and addressed the accusations that he ignored reasonable doubt.

In the parts of the interview shown, Desronvil did not explain why he thought Clancy was guilty, but said throughout the trial, he never had any reasonable doubt, despite what some of his fellow jurors claimed.

“Yeah, there were moments that were tense. There were moments that were tense as we were deliberating,” Desronvil recalled. “Well, definitely I had a lot of evidence to back up my claim, but because out of respect for the other jurors and the court system, I will put that to sleep for now until they go through the process of the court system.”

Clancy’s defense maintains that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she killed her children. Prosecutors argue she knew exactly what she was doing, and waited until her husband was out of the house to kill them.

It is not yet clear whether they will retry the case.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)