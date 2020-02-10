MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - People hoping to catch President Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally in Manchester, New Hampshire began lining up outside the Southern New Hampshire University Arena on Monday morning.

Trump is slated to begin his rally at 7 p.m. but a long line had already begun to form outside the arena around 10 a.m.

This event comes one day before the first-in-the-nation primary, which Democratic presidential hopefuls have been campaigning for since last week.

“Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally,” Trump tweeted. “Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester!”

A number of road closures have been put in place as police increase their presence in the area.

