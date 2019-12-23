Long lines at Logan as U.S. sees slow holiday travel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Holiday travelers flooded into Logan International Airport in Boston bright and early on Monday as they tried to reach their destinations before Christmas.

Everything appeared to be going smoothly at Logan, where the weather remains dry; however, other airports across the country are dealing with long lines and problematic forecasts.

Some passengers at Sacramento International Airport in California were stranded for hours after a vehicle crash took out a utility pole Saturday night.

“It’s frustrating. The line’s forever,” Jana Troester said. “I’ve been here for an hour and I haven’t even got up there to check my bag yet.”

The crash caused an internet outage, forcing airline staff to check in passengers manually.

“We can’t control the internet or the plane leaving or anything, so it’s like why get all huffy and puffy about it? We’ll be here anyway,” Rachel Larson said.

The weather also did not help the situation.

The West Coast dealt with rain, damaging winds, snow, and freezing temperatures.

Down South, heavy rain and gusty winds could affect people’s travel plans.

