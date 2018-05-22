LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WHDH) — Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two teenagers accused of going into open garages and stealing bikes.

Between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. Monday, police investigated two reports of stolen bikes on Farmington and Colony Acres roads.

Survellience video captured two teens, believed to be the ones involved in both crimes, riding previously stolen bikes into an open garage, police said. One of the teens left behind the bike he was riding and stole another bike in the garage, police added.

Anyone who can help identify the two teens is asked to call Longmeadow police at 413-567-3311 ext. 0.

