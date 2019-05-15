Longtime Los Angeles Kings affiliate to cease operations after 18 seasons in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Manchester Monarchs, a longtime affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings hockey organization, announced Wednesday that it is ceasing operations after 18 seasons in the Granite State.

“After many years of investment and financial support, first from the Los Angeles Kings organization, and ultimately by a subsequent investor group, and after seeking assistance from the city, state, and the arena, we collectively decided this year was our final season,” a statement posted on the Monarchs website said.

The Monarchs served as Los Angeles’ AHL affiliate from 2001 to 2015 before joining the ECHL. The team retained the same name.

“Once again, thank you for your support, loyalty, and for all the memories we shared together,” the statement said.

The Monarchs finished the 2018-219 season with a 39-29-2 record.

