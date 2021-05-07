People who live in the Eastern United States are expected to be able to see NASA’s rocket launch Saturday night.

A suborbital sounding rocket is launching from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia no earlier than 8:02 p.m. to explore energy transport in space.

The rocket has a 40-minute launch window with backup launch days running through May 16, according to NASA.

Weather permitting, the launch may be visible from the Atlantic coast to the Mississippi River.

Launch status updates can be found on the NASA Wallops Twitter page.

Live in the Eastern U.S.? You may be able to see a launch from @NASAWallops! A suborbital sounding rocket is set for liftoff no earlier than Sat., May 8 at 8:02pm ET, with a mission to explore energy transport in space. 🤩 Where & when to look up: https://t.co/49gYTlhGQq pic.twitter.com/ZtLtk5jNlt — NASA (@NASA) May 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)