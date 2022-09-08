BOSTON (WHDH) - As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II following her passing Thursday, the City of Boston has its own special connection to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The city was one of several that hosted the Queen and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1976 to mark the United States’ bicentennial celebration. Among stops at Philadelphia, Newport, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., Boston welcomed the Queen on Sunday, July 11, welcoming the Royal Yacht Britannia with a 21-gun salute from the U.S.S. Constitution.

Part of the itinerary included then-Gov. Michael Dukakis greeting and escorting the Queen past the Honor Guard at the U.S. Coast Guard base, along with a private tour of the Constitution itself.

During their visit, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip greeted crowds from the balcony of the Old State House, where the Queen later addressed the masses that gathered. Police estimated some 100,000 people attempted to catch a glimpse of royalty during the trip.

The Queen later attended a lunch at City Hall, greeting crowds alongside then-Mayor Kevin White. The Royalty also attended a special service at the Old North Church, including a stop at the Paul Revere Statue behind the church.

Nearly 50 years later, following her passing at age 96, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted her condolences on behalf of the city, stating:

“Boston mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose grace & steadfast leadership have inspired generations around the world. Our hearts are with her family, loved ones & the people of the UK.”

Boston mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose grace & steadfast leadership have inspired generations around the world. Our hearts are with her family, loved ones & the people of the UK. pic.twitter.com/d8YG7sRYTN — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) September 8, 2022

The Queen’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace Thursday afternoon, after she went underwent close medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland.

Her son Charles automatically becomes the monarch in her stead. A potential coronation may not take place for at least several weeks or months.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)