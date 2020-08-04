‘Looks like a flatbed now:’ Winds from Isaias topple tree on truck in Leicester

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A contractor working in Leicester saw his pickup truck smashed by strong winds blown into the area from Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday.

Ryan Plante was working on Mulberry Street when the trees came down, also taking out power lines.

“It was windy like now, I heard a snap and the whole truck was covered with a tree,” Plante said. “It looks like a flatbed now.”

Workers from National Grid were at the scene to restore power.

