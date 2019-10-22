(CNN) — Lori Loughlin’s daughters are no longer enrolled at the University of Southern California, the school said in a statement to CNN on Monday.

“Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled,” the statement from the USC registrar’s office read. “We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were two of the many parents caught up in the college admissions scandal. They are accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity to get their two daughters accepted into USC, falsely designating them as crew team recruits.

Prosecutors initially charged more than 30 parents with conspiracy fraud in March, including actress Felicity Huffman who began serving her 14-day sentence October 15 in California.

Those who fought that charge, including Loughlin and her husband, were then charged with a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in a superseding indictment in April.

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Four parents pleaded guilty after fighting charges

Douglas Hodge, Manuel Henriquez, Elizabeth Henriquez and Michelle Janavs — a group of parents who initially fought charges brought against them in the scandal — each pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, prosecutors said.

The plea changes come as federal prosecutors are expected to file additional charges against some defendants who pleaded not guilty in the case, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Several attorneys for other parents involved in the scandal told CNN their clients would not be changing their positions.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)