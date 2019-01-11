KOLOA, Hawaii (WHDH) — Two lost stuffed animals got to experience a vacation many Americans can’t afford.

Sutro the teddy bear and its furry companion Kauai were accidentally left behind at the five-star Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort in Hawaii during a family vacation.

The family e-mailed the hotel to see if the toys could be found and staffers located them in a fold-away bed.

Hyatt’s housekeeping director, a father of young ones, decided to make sure the boy who lost the “lovies” knew they were okay.

He sent the family photos of the animals living it up at the resort.

They show Sutro and Kauai hitting the beach and getting spa manicures.

The grateful family shared the pictures on social media.

After their luxury adventure, the stuffed animals were shipped back to their family in San Francisco.

