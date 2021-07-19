BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is mourning the death of a beloved Somerville woman who was found in Boston Harbor after the boat she was on crashed and capsized early Saturday morning.

Family members of Jeanica Julce, 27, described her as sweet and outgoing, and said they were devastated by her death.

“She’s going to be missed, she was loved by everyone, by her siblings, by other family and friends,” said cousin Samuel Ceus. “Anybody that loses their child would be in pain right now, so I know they are are in pain right now.”

Ceus added, “She was a sweet, fun, exciting woman who was really looking to do big things in her life.”

The Boston Police Harbor Unit and Coast Guard officials responded to reports of a boat crash in Boston Harbor around 3 a.m. on Saturday and pulled seven people from the water, officials said.

One person on the boat, later identified as Julce, was missing and police searched the Harbor for eight hours before finding her body, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat crashed into a day marker buoy.

“As a family right now, we’re just trying to get some answers. We’re trying to figure out how all this happened,” Ceus said.

Julce’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Boston police.

