Loved ones to say final farewells to 4 Mass. family members killed in tragic Florida crash

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Loved ones are preparing to say their final farewells to four members of a Massachusetts family who were killed in a car crash during a trip to Disney World in Florida earlier this month.

A wake is being held Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth for 41-year-old Julie Smith, her 5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, her 11-year-old son, Jaxon, and her 76-year-old mother, Josephine Fay.

Their funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the same church.

Fay, Julie Smith and Scarlett Smith died after a truck rear-ended their rental van in Kissimmee, Florida on Feb. 18. Jaxon Smith passed away at a hospital the following day.

Two other children in the car — 10-year-old Shalie Smith and 5-year-old Skylar Smith — were not injured.

Driver Shane Smith, 43, and passenger William Fay, 76, were taken to the hospital but later released.

The Fays are from Weymouth and the Smith family lives in Whitman.

