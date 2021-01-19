NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are preparing to say their final farewells to Norton Police Det. Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, who died following a weekslong battle with COVID-19.

The longtime respected member of the Norton Police Department passed away at the age of 52, surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 13 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

“Detective Sergeant Desfosses proudly and distinctly served the community of Norton for over thirty years,” Norton police said. “He was a loyal, trusted, and dedicated member of this Department holding many positions including Detective Division Commander, shift supervisor, and training officer and he commanded the award-winning Norton Police Department Honor Guard.”

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours with full police honors on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Church on Power Street in Norton.

Desfosses’ funeral Mass will be held at the same church Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Burial, along with police and military honors, will follow at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton.

In lieu of flowers, Desfosses’ family has requested that contributions in his memory be made to the Desfosses Children’s Educational Fund, care of Bluestone Bank, P.O. Box 369, Norton, MA 02766.

