Lowell man wins $1M lotto prize on scratch ticket sold in North Attleboro

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lowell man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” game.

Frederick Crosby Jr. chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket at the Speedway on North Washington Street in North Attleboro. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Two $15 million prizes and 19 additional $1 million instant prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 game.

