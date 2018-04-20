Officials: Lowell High School will reopen Monday following gas leak

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - City and school officials in Lowell announced Friday that a gas leak that prompted the closure of the city’s high school has been deemed “safe” and that classes will resume as usual on Monday.

During a press conference at Lowell City Hall, City Manager Eileen Donoghue said the 40-year-old heating system in Lowell High School’s Riddick Fieldhouse has been inspected and deemed “safe” amid ongoing repairs.

The system will have to be completely replaced, she said, at a cost of about $255,000.

The school was closed for several days last week as crews worked to fix the gas heating units.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)