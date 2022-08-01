LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are looking for answers after a 64-year-old woman died from multiple stab wounds late Sunday night.

A homicide investigation has been underway on Loring Street for almost 24 hours where officers originally found the victim at her home before 11:30 p.m.

The Middlesex District Attorney and Lowell Police said the woman was found unresponsive and soon rushed to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sonila Pich, who lives in the area, told 7NEWS the street was blocked off overnight as she returned from an overnight shift, and that officials could be seen searching a nearby dumpster as they collected evidence.

“It’s sad and scary,” Pich said. “I called my mom earlier, I said make sure that she locked the door, don’t open (if) anybody knocks.”

The victim’s death was later ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to call either Massachusetts State Police or Lowell Police.

