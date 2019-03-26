Lowell police ask for help finding hit-and-run driver

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who hit a pedestrian earlier this month.
Officers investigating a March 14 hit-and-run crash in the area of 96 Webber St. are looking for a dark-colored, possibly four-door car operated by a female.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police Officer Camara at 978-674-1894 or 978-937-3200.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)