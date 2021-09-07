LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was caught on surveillance camera crashing into two police cruisers in Lowell Monday night.

The force of the impact sent one of the cruisers flying almost 500 feet down the road where it struck another car stopped in traffic on Bridge Street around 10:30 p.m.

“I heard a big bang,” said Oluwatomide Oloyede who witnessed the chaotic crash. “Like, everyone else I just came outside, and to my surprise, there was cop cars everywhere, firetrucks everywhere.”

Police say that in total, four cars were involved in the crash.

The first car, an SUV, crossed into the wrong lane just outside the police precinct where it struck one cruiser that then struck another before eventually coming to rest against another car several hundred feet away.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as was the driver of the SUV which had rolled over onto its side.

“It was two or three blocks blocked off and every street leading to it. And they had the street held up for two hours or so,” Oloyede explained.

Officers who were in the precinct at the time came running out to help. None of them were injured in the crash.

“That had to be a miracle,” Oloyede said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)