Lowell Police respond to 20 opioid overdoses in three days

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police said they have been experiencing an opioid overdose surge in the area.

In three days, Lowell Police have responded to 20 opioid overdoses in Lowell and surrounding towns.

Police say many of the people who overdosed were in respiatory arrest when officials arrived to revive them. Officials were able to revive everyone.

The department is asking anyone who witnesses an overdose to call 911 immediately.

“Your actions may save your loved one’s life! Please spread the word,” they wrote in a press release.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)