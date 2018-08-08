BOSTON (WHDH) - Lyft is pledging $50,000 worth of rides to combat impaired driving in Massachusetts as the first recreational cannabis dispensaries prepare to open.

The rideshare company is partnering with the Mass. Chiefs of Police Association and the Mass. Cannabis Reform Coalition to ensure those who are impaired make it to their destinations safely.

“Safety is always our top priority and we are proud to support initiatives like this one to help ensure all Massachusetts residents have access to affordable and reliable Lyft rides no matter the occasion,” Lyft New England General Manager Tyler George said.

Residents looking to take part in the program must commit to not driving while impaired.

Once marijuana retail sales begin, coalition members will share how passengers can make their pledge and claim Lyft credit on their social media channels.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)