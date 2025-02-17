LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn city councilor covered up an area of the city hit by hate over the weekend.

Councilor Fred Hogan woke up Sunday to social media posts reporting that swastikas had been painted under the Bennett Bridge.

Hogan decided to counter the hateful images with a strong message of love — painting two big hearts under the bridge to cover the swastikas.

