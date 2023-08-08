LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man from Saugus was arrested and charged with multiple sex-related crimes that involved students at Lynn Classical High School, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Oscar Juarez, a women’s junior varsity soccer coach at the school, was arraigned on Monday for alleged acts that included “sending unsolicited pornographic images of himself” to an 18-year-old student and former player.

“He’s also accused of soliciting that student and a juvenile to have a sexual relationship with him,” the DA’s office stated in a news release. “In addition, Juarez is accused of groping another juvenile player.”

Authorities said Juarez was arrested and arraigned on Monday, Aug. 7, in Lynn District Court where he pleaded not guilty.

The charges he was arraigned on included indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and distributing pornographic material, as well as reckless endangerment of a child.

The 38 year old was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail and is due back in court on Sept. 7.

