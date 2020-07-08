Lynn man charged with exploiting, trafficking children in Laos

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 52-year-old Lynn man accused of exploiting teenage boys in Laos was arrested and charged Tuesday, officials said.

Michael Sebastian is facing criminal charges of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places and sex trafficking of children, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

According to charging documents, Sebastian was living in Laos where he taught English to Laotion children.

Over the past two years, he allegedly provided housing to at least three of his students between the ages of 13 and 18.

Lelling said that nstead of paying rent, the boys were required to perform chores for Sebastian including giving Sebastian massages – which included masturbation.

Sebastian was arrested yesterday in Lynn, where he has been living with his mother.

Following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston Wednesday, Sebastian was detained pending a detention and probable cause hearing scheduled for July 13, 2020.

