Lynn native Amanda Mena’s powerful performance part of 2020 Boston Pops Fourth of July show

BOSTON (WHDH) - A year after her stellar performance during the Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular at the Hatch Shell in Boston, Lynn native Amanda Mena says she’s thrilled to be included in this year’s virtual celebration.

“I’m excited to watch it,” Mena, 17, said when asked about her show-stealing performance being featured in this year’s unprecedented virtual Fourth of July show. “It was one of the greatest nights of my life and I think that’s an experience that I will never be able to get out of my head.”

Mena, who said she “felt like she was dreaming while it was happening,” wowed the crowd with her rendition of Pink’s hit “What About Us” and is looking forward to watching it with her parents this year.

“My mother, last year she didn’t get to watch it because she was in the Dominican Republic, so I think that’s why this year was going to be even better.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)