LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31 year old was arrested and now faces two OUI charges after police in Lynn said they found a damaged United States Postal Service truck in the city’s Common area.

The Lynn Police Department said the arrest was made after officers responded to the area of Lynn Common near Hanover Street for a motor vehicle accident around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Upon arriving, police found a USPS vehicle in the Common “with significant damage,” according to a news release.

The police department said the operator was identified as Meghan Rae Scanlon, 31, of Marblehead, Mass., who was later arrested and charged with OUI liquor, OUI drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released any other details from the case.

Resident Bruce Costello told 7NEWS he was in his backyard when he saw the USPS truck turn onto North Common Street. He pointed out how the vehicle swiped a tree and took out a sign before coming to a stop.

“She hopped down onto the road for a second and hopped back up,” he said, describing how Scanlon appeared to jump a curb at one point. “I was just watching it unbelief that somebody would do that, at that time of day. You just don’t expect it.”

Responding to a 7NEWS inquiry Thursday night, a spokesperson for the USPS said the matter was under investigation and could not comment on it.

“However, the behavior alleged is obviously unacceptable and in no way representative of the 640,000 postal employees who work diligently every day to deliver the nation’s mail,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

