LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who claimed to be National Grid electric workers in an attempt to get into an apartment on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000 or text TIPLYNN to 847411.

Lynn Police are trying to identify these suspects from an incident on Dec. 18. The suspects identified themselves as National Grid electric workers in an attempt to gain entry into an apartment. Anyone with info is asked to call 781-595-2000 or send a text to TIPLYNN @ 847411. pic.twitter.com/R7I7uKQ64i — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) December 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)