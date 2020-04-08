Lynn Walmart mourning loss of ‘adored’ associate who died from coronavirus

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Walmart in Lynn is mourning the loss of an “adored” associate who died from coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

Vitalina Williams, 59, recently died from virus complications, according to Anne Hatfield, Walmart’s Director of Global Communications.

“Vitalina was adored by her Walmart family and will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family,” Hatfield said in a statement.

Williams also worked at the Market Basket in Salem. David Williams, Vitalina’s husband of 19 years, told 7NEWS that he’s trying to get his “head out of the horror of it all.”

Walmart says it is taking several measures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Boston, dozens of grocery store workers from across the region held a protest on Tuesday, demanding personal protective equipment and hazard pay.

