BOSTON (WHDH) - Ride share drivers in Massachusetts announced plans to unionize.

Thousands of drivers for Uber and Lyft across the state signed union cards recently.

The App Driver’s Union would demand better pay and protect their accounts from being deactivated.

Last month, voters approved a ballot question to allow ride share drivers to unionize.

