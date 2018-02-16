MA State Police respond to tractor-trailer rollover I-90W

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a tractor-trailer rollover on I-90W near Exit 10 on Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on the Exit 10 on-ramp.

Auburn Fire and MA State Police were on scene. Officials closed the left lane while clean-up was underway.

Officials said there were minor injuries reported. There is no word on what caused the rollover.

This is an ongoing investigation.

