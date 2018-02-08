MA State Troopers rescued dogs in Puerto Rico after hurricane, now urging potential owners to adopt

STERLING, MA (WHDH) — MA State Troopers went down to Puerto Rico to help with the hurricane relief efforts in December and ended up rescuing several displaces dogs. The Troopers brought the dogs back to Massachusetts and they are now urging potential owners to adopt.

Many of the dogs were placed in local shelters throughout Massachusetts including the Sterling Animal Shelter.

On Thursday, Troopers visited the shelter in Sterling to meet with the staff members who continue to work to find the dogs their new homes in Massachusetts.

State troopers visit sterling animal shelter to show off the dogs they rescued from Puerto Rico hurricane #7News pic.twitter.com/etG6a7UHet — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)