MAC Cosmetics giving away free lipstick this weekend for National Lipstick Day

In celebration of National Lipstick Day, Mac Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick on Sunday.

Customers who visit a MAC Cosmetics store on July 29 can score a freebie worth $18.50, according to the company.

Nine shades of lipstick will be available to customers and no purchase is necessary.

Supplies will be limited and lines will likely be long, according to the company.

