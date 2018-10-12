(WHDH) — Macy’s is kicking off Black Friday early this year for all shoppers looking for the best deals.

The retailer confirmed its department stores will open after its world famous Thanksgiving Day Parade at 5 p.m.

This is the third year in a row Macy’s has opened on Thanksgiving day.

Macy’s will stay open until 2 a.m. then close for a few hours and reopen at six a.m. on Black Friday.

