Mail carrier rallies community to get elderly woman an air conditioning unit

MISSOURI (WHDH) – An elderly Missouri woman was finding it difficult to cool off in the summer heat, so her mail carrier stepped in to help by getting her an air conditioner for her home.

It is an unlikely friendship that began just a few weeks ago, but now Lovie Weekly has air conditioning.

“It makes me feel overwhelmed,” Weekly said. “I’m thankful, very thankful.”

With just a small change to Christy Zahnter’s mailing route, it changed Weekley’s life.

“I walked up to her, and when you walk up to somebody’s house, you can feel the air coming out, and I couldn’t feel the air, it was hot in her house,” Zahnter said. “So I asked her, do you have air conditioning? And she said ‘no honey, that broke years ago.'”

That conversation prompted Zahnter to do something.

“The minute I left her house, I went to the barbershop, I went to a couple of the other neighbor’s houses and just told them, we got to get this lady an air conditioner,” Zahnter said.

That message got spread quickly and in just a few hours, a nearby neighbor spoke to his pastor, who got a hold of a spare window unit left sitting in storage at a local church.

Weekly’s neighbor Rick Strunk said, “We talked and brought the air conditioner in and I put it in the window and installed it.”

Weekly has been in an out of the hospital for a few rough years and she says she’s happy for her new friendships, and to just be home.

“I’ve been in and out, back and forth all last year in 2018,” Weekly said. “This is 2019, I’m thanking God I finally made it home.”

