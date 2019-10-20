Maine boy wears hot dog costume on school picture day because parents dared him to

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE (WHDH) - A little boy in Maine wearing a hot dog costume on school picture day because his parents dared him to.

The boy’s father posted this, now-viral, photo of the adorable and fun school ID.

He captioned the picture, “My wife and I dared our son to wear a hotdog costume for school pictures. The school let him do it, and I couldn’t be happier.”

