Maine man encourages singing through ‘Quarantine Karaoke’ Facebook page

A Maine man has started a Facebook page to inspire others to sing songs on video while practicing social distancing.

Joe Meyers came up with the idea after recording his own video inside the basement of his home.

The business development consultant uploaded the video and started the page Quarantine Karaoke, which has inspired others across the country to belt out their favorite turn while home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was depressed and feeling kind of down, quarantined and sitting on the couch with my wife, and I decided to go down into the basement to do something musical to try to turn my mood around,” Meyers said.

That solo musical session of him singing The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” sparked the idea.

“What if there’s a spot that everybody can go to create content, share it; give them sort of a suggested activity that’s something fun to do while stuck at home,” Meyers said.

The page has now seen over 325,000 followers in just over a week.

From covers, to originals, to sing-a-longs, Meyers says his page allows others to come together in a time when smiles are hard to come by.

“It’s boosted my morale. I feel I am helping a lot of people, which is fantastic,” Meyers said.

