A man from Maine will be at the Super Bowl this Sunday for the 57th time, keeping alive a streak that has him in a small club of football fans.

Don Crisman, 86, is one of only eight fans to attend every Super Bowl in NFL history, dating back to 1967.

Crisman, a diehard Patriots fan, said he always feels he has to be at the big game.

“I keep saying ‘I’m going to give up,’ but there’s something inside that says, ‘You got to go,’” Crisman said.

Crisman said he thought his streak was over “so many times.”

“[T]hen I said 50 for sure and then the damn Patriots went and got in at 51, I had to go,” Crisman said.

Crisman said the streak is becoming a big expense. But a GoFundMe page was made to keep the streak going.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)