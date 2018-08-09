Maine motorcyclist failed to notice turning car in fatal crash

HANOVER, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a motorcyclist slammed into the back of a car, causing his vehicle to bounce into oncoming traffic and resulting in a fatal crash.

Hanover police say 69-year-old Daniel Gautreau was driving his motorcycle eastbound Wednesday afternoon, when he failed to notice the driver in front of him had stopped to turn. Gautreau slammed into the back of the vehicle and bounced into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Gautreau was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the other drivers were hurt.

Police say they believe inattention is the primary cause of the crash, but are continuing to investigate.