DUNBARTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted on a murder charge in Maine was arrested Saturday morning after a police chase that ended in a crash in Dunbarton, New Hampshire, officials said.

Troopers responding to a call from Lowell police who were pursuing a vehicle on I-93 northbound toward New Hampshire learned the driver, Dane Burke, 55, of Skowhegan, Maine, was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation, according to New Hampshire State Police.

After crossing into New Hampshire, the driver refused to stop and ultimately went off the road and crashed into a tree in Dunbarton, state police said.

Burke was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries. He is expected to be extradited to Maine to face charges.

