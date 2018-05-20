Maine police called by man seeking to disarm cannon

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Police bomb squad is working to clear a Skowhegan home after a man called for help while trying to disable a black-powder cannon by drilling holes in it.

Police were called Saturday night to the Summer Street home after the occupant told police he didn’t feel safe and he was concerned about terrorists.

Police say it appeared the occupant was under the influence of alcohol. They found chemicals inside the home, including gun powder, bleach, gasoline, kerosene and other unknown substances. At that point, local police called the bomb squad and evacuated neighbors.

Robots were used to clear the outside of the property, but they could not be used inside the home. So bomb squad members went inside.

Police Sunday were asking people to avoid the area.

