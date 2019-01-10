Maine police dogs struggle with new snow boots in adorable video

PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) - Police K-9 dogs in Portland, Maine, don’t have to worry about salt damaging their paws or trudging through cold snow this winter thanks to new winter boots that they’ve been equipped with.

The Portland Police Department shared an adorable video of K-9s Barni and Trixie walking in and reacting to their new boots.

By the looks of things, it will take some time before the dogs get used to the strange feeling of having their paws covered.

Check out Barni and Trixie in the video below:

